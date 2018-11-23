Ayushmann Khurrana's Badhaai Ho (Badhai) continued to rock the domestic box office in its fifth week. The movie has made better collection than Aamir Khan's recent release Thugs of Hindustan.

Badhaai Ho clashed with Thugs of Hindustan in its fourth week and trade experts predicted that its dream run would be halted by the new release. Since the new film opened to negative response, this move went to storm the box office again. The flick clashed with some new releases in the fifth week, but it managed to be the first choice for many film-goers, as they were all small budget films.

Badhaai Ho has collected Rs 10.80 crore net at the Indian box office in its fifth week and its 35-day total stands at Rs 128.40 crore net. It did not witness much of a downfall when compared to its fourth-week collection. Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#BadhaaiHo biz at a glance... Week 1: ₹ 66.10 cr Week 2: ₹ 28.15 cr Week 3: ₹ 15.35 cr Week 4: ₹ 10.80 cr Week 5: ₹ 8 cr Total: ₹ 128.40 cr India biz. BLOCKBUSTER."

Taran Adarsh also posted its day-wise collection in his next post, which read, "#BadhaaiHo continues to win hearts and woo BO... Decline in Week 5 [vis-à-vis Week 4]: 25.93%, which is REMARKABLE... [Week 5] Fri 95 lakhs, Sat 1.60 cr, Sun 2.15 cr, Mon 70 lakhs, Tue 80 lakhs, Wed 1 cr, Thu 80 lakhs. Total: ₹ 128.40 cr. India biz."

On the other hand, Thugs of Hindustan witnessed a steep decline in its opening week following which its screen count was reduced considerably. Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#ThugsOfHindostan NOSEDIVES in Week 2... Biz has plummeted everywhere... Has almost exhausted its run... The horrific numbers are an eye opener for the industry... Data of #Hindi, #Tamil and #Telugu versions follow..."

Thugs of Hindustan has collected Rs 9.02 crore net at the Indian box office in its second week and its 15-day total collection stands at Rs 149.42 crore net. Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#ThugsOfHindostan [Week 2] #Hindi: ₹ 8.79 cr #Tamil + #Telugu: ₹ 23 lakhs #Hindi + #Tamil + #Telugu *2-week total*: ₹ 149.42 cr. #TOH"