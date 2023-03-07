The trailer of the much-anticipated spy thriller Citadel was dropped on Monday. Starring Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden, the Russo Brothers series on Prime Video on April 28. Citadel will premiere in multiple languages including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

The plot

The trailer begins with an opening shot of Priyanka (Nadia). Wherein he and Richard Madden Mason communicate on the train. An explosion in the train changes their life forever. Cut to the present Nadia and Mason meet in a restaurant and he tries to remind her of her past life as a spy and even throws a knife at her, hoping she will catch it. However, she fails to do so and then she picks up the knife and aims at Mason. Soon we get to see Nadia and Mason come close and join hands for a mission. It is then revealed that Priyanka was a part of the Citadel spy agency.

In the trailer, we can see Priyanka and Richard Madden packing a few punches. Needless, Priyanka looks smoking hot in a red outfit, from her action to look Priyanka has seized the series with her charm and persona.

Ever since the trailer of the spy thriller was dropped fans from all across the globe heaped praise on Priyanka and Richard.

Nick Jonas took to Priyanka's comment section and dropped a fire emoji.

A fan wrote, "This is really good.. this looks promising.. finally you got the opportunity you worked so hard for.. this is no supporting role.. She is the lead.. you literally worked 5 Tatas in Hollywood for this opportunity to finally come to you.. You are such an inspiration to me Priyanka.. All the love and I hope Bollywood will support you not and i hope this shower will be a massive success."

The third one wrote, "Our badass Junglee Billy with Robb Stark!"

When will the series stream

The first season of the ground-breaking global series consists of six episodes with two episodes premiering on April 28 on Prime Video, and one episode rolling out weekly through May 26.

Stars speak

On Monday evening, the lead stars, along with the creators and showrunner David Weil, interacted virtually with selected global media to discuss the show and their experience of working together. Priyanka Chopra spoke about her role.

Talking about Citadel in Indian Express, Priyanka said it has so many layers and complexities and 'duality for every character', everything is just conceptualised as 'crazy' and it's exciting to be able to share the trailer with the world, as Citadel has been in the making for so long.

Priyanka Chopra said that she too thought playing Nadia would be simple but having two sides and personalities complicated things. She also said that her character carries a lot of baggage and has to navigate really thick waters.

On getting bruises and scars while performing stunts

I don't even cover it anymore," she said as she showed off her scars to the team. She added, "I think Joe and Anthony brought the most incredible stunt team onto the show. I mean, obviously, with their repertoire. They have worked with the best in the business. And we were really lucky to be able to work with people like that."

She said the stunt team was incredible. "I really think Nadia is a badass, and she comes from a place of trusting her body, and, you know, her instincts. And I got to explore a lot of that with the stunts that we did. Every time I would read new pages, the stunts would just get bigger and bigger and bigger (laughs). It was amazing to be able to imagine that and then walk into the set and actually execute it," she wrote.

As Variety previously reported, "Citadel" boasts of a $185 million budget.