After sharing a sneak peek of teasers and posters, the maker of Bholaa starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu dropped the trailer of the film on Monday. Directed by Ajay Devgn, the film is a remake of Kaithi and also marks the Bollywood debut of Amala Paul.

The 2.30 minutes trailer is packed with high-octane action sequences, powerful dialogues by Tabu and Ajay Devgn and remarkable screen presence by the ensemble cast including Vineet Kumar, Deepak Dobariyal, Gajraj Rao and Sanjay Mishra.

The plot

The trailer begins with a face-off between Ajay and Tabu's characters as the latter assigns him a job, without his consent. While he's on his way back to meet his estranged daughter. From drug lords, corrupt forces, and multiple setbacks there's no stopping for Bholaa, he's a fighter on the outside and a protector on the inside.

The trailer of the film also gives a gist to the iconic song from Guide "Aaj fir jeene ki tamannah hai" the haunting tune adds to the intriguing storyline.

Taking to his social media accounts, actor Ajay Devgn and Tabu shared the trailer.

Ajay Devgn captioned the post as, "Ladaiyaan hauslon se jeeti jaati hai, sankhyan, bal aur hathiyaaron se nahi (Fights are won with grit, and not with numbers, strength or weapons)."

Fans loved the trailer of the film and lauded the cast for the gripping storyline.

#BholaaTrailerOutNow is back with a bang! Watch the trailer now!#AjayDevgn is something different in Bhola! You won't be getting enough of it! Clock the 30th March! pic.twitter.com/VsGE2UeE3r — Chiranjiv Waghmare (@0cfd5ce4716146c) March 6, 2023

A user's comment read, "I am watched Kaithi 3 times but I am very excited for Bhoola ."

#AjayDevgn is a tremendously talented actor & he will surely do justice to his role. But I'm more thrilled to see #DeepakDobriyal in such a boldly negative role. I liked his comic timing in HM & TWMR, but this time totally different. Will be a treat to watch. #BholaaTrailerOutNow pic.twitter.com/v9DFOsjvzk — Fahim Aziz ???? (@FaysalAziz007) March 6, 2023

The second one mentioned, "Ajay Devgn is now at his peak whether it is acting or directing 'he is killing it!!!❤".

"Tabu is the best female superstar in India today," added the third one.

While the fourth one mentioned, "Really this is an biggest Goosebumps movie of Ajay Devgan

MASS MAHARAJA IS BACK



Breathtaking Action Sequences & Stunning Visuals is The Highlight of Trailer. #AjayDevgn in Action Sequences ??? #Bholaa#BholaaTrailer in Two Words is MASS REDEFINED, @ajaydevgn Paaji is Back To His Elements, This Will STORM The Boxoffice!! pic.twitter.com/kfWFN77n5W — Mayur (@BeingSidhearts) March 6, 2023

At the trailer launch of Bholaa, actor-director-producer Ajay spoke at length about the action sequences I the film

On directing action films

Ajay said that when he is directing action, he always wants to create something new as he feels that most Indian action films have sequences inspired by Hollywood movies. "Without naming, I would say most of the films that I see in our country have fabulous action but they are always inspired by or you can have a resemblance to some sequence or a Hollywood film or a European film or some (foreign) film or the other. So, especially when action is concerned, my whole intention is to create something new.

He continued, "That's why, in Shivaay also and in this film, people say there are shots which they really don't know how they were taken. It's a whole process but it starts with the idea to create something new, our own, and keeping it stylised, but keeping it very very Indian and not westernising it."

Bholaa is produced by Ajay Devgn Films, T-Series Films, Reliance Entertainment and Dream Warrior Pictures. It will release in theatres on March 30, 2023.