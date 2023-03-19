Ranbir Kapoor has called Urfi Javed's fashion sense in a "bad taste". He has revealed that he is not a fan of such kind of a fashion. While Urfi's fashion sense and sartorial choices have often made celebrities and netizens either love her or hate her; it seems the Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar actor isn't too impressed. In a recent interaction with Kareena Kapoor Khan on What Women Want, the Kapoor lad spilled the beans.

In a fun game round, Ranbir had to guess the name of the celebrities whose outfits were shown without their face being revealed. It didn't take the dashing actor long to guess that one of them was Urfi Javed. When Kareena asked him to rate it as a "good taste" or "bad taste", Ranbir called it a "bad taste". He went on to explain it further.

Ranbir on Urfi's fashion

"I am not a big fan of this kind of fashion. But I believe that we are living in a world today where if you are comfortable in your skin..." However, it was at this point that Ranbir was interrupted by Kareena who reminded him that he just had to say "good taste" or "bad taste". And pat came Ranbir's reply, "Bad taste".

Urfi's take on her fashion sense

The former Bigg Boss contestant was been hailed as the fashion queen by many celebs like – Ranveer Singh and Anaita Shroff Adjania. Urfi has always maintained that if her outfit makes anyone uncomfortable, it is them who need to ponder why is that and not her.