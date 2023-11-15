Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor recently made her debut on web world in Jaane Jaan which is streaming on Netflix. The actor is also garnering rave reviews for The Buckingham Murders.

During Diwali, the actor hosted an intimate bash for her close friends and family members.

The actor will be gracing the Koffee With Karan couch with Alia Bhatt. The episode will be streaming this Thursday on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Kareena Kapoor' on the cover of Dirty magazine

Recently, the actor was featured on Dirty Magazine's latest digital edition and the pictures were shared on the magazine's Instagram handle.

Kareena had donned three different looks on the digital cover. She looked sexy, and sensuous in red hot in one of the digital covers.

In one of the covers, Kareena Kapoor Khan wore a red lacy gown by Shehla Khan. She was seen lying on the carpet. Oozing hotness as ever. Her eye- makeup and overall sleek hairstyle did the talking.

She unleased her sultry side in the thigh-high slit outfit. Her frosted lids, drop earrings and glowing complexion return to sweep everyone off their feet.

The actor's pose and the carpet featuring the photoshoot reminded netizens of Ranveer Singh's photoshoot that he had done for the Dirty magazine last year.

Netizens react

Netizens weren't happy with her eye make-up and slammed her for trying hard to look gorgeous.

A user wrote, "Ranveer needed to take off all his clothes to make the kind of magic Bebo does fully clothed."

Another mentioned, "There are better covers and better Bebos."

The third one mentioned, "Her makeup looks weird thoh.."

The fourth one said, "Who did her makeup?? She looks fab normally but now bad makeup ruined her face.."

'Her eye makeup looks kaju-katli', averred the fifth user.