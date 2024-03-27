Ranbir Kapoor is one of the most sought-after and dapper-looking actors we have in the industry today. There's no two ways about it. His recent films like Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar and Animal have raised the bar for him not only in terms of his acting but even in how dapper can look. While Raha Kapoor's daddy makes the whole nation go weak in the knees, there is a particular section on Reddit that doesn't think the same.

Comments on Ranbir not ageing well

A recent thread on Reddit has people discussing why Ranbir Kapoor isn't ageing well. Yes, you read that right. Take a look at some of the comments.

"He's got that drinks a lot bloated face," wrote a user.

"Or maybe the male Kapoor curse, kapoor men r the hottest in their prime nd then one fine day they just age 10x nd get bloated. Shashi, Raj, Randhir, Rajiv," another user wrote.

"Alcohol. Kapoors are known for it. He looks really bad in the kapil stills," read a comment.

"Kapoors generally age bad. Look at all the males in their family. Bad genes. And bad lifestyle," another comment read.

"I think his facial bone structure isn't as strong as Akshay or Ajay's. That plus the poor lifestyle choices make it all the more droopy and sad looking," read one more of the comments.

"How's he going to pull off Ramayana looking like this ? and that too with Yash and Sai Pallavi around!" was another one of the comments on the thread.

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor has signed on two mega budget movies. There is Ramayan, where he will be seen playing the role of Lord Ram, directed by Nitesh Tiwari. And then there's Sanjaya Leela Bhansali's Love and War, where he will be seen along with Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt.