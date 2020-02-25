Deepika Padukone, who plays the role of Romi in Kabir Bedi's upcoming film, '83, has landed in a soup owing to her way of introducing the character in the film. Deepika's tweet has been called out for it's regressive and sexist thought process at a time when the country is moving towards and rooting for gender equality.

Social media's ire

While sharing her look from the film, along with Ranveer Singh who plays Kapil Dev, Deepika wrote, "To be able to play a small part in a film that captures one of the most iconic moments in sporting history has been an absolute honour. I've seen very closely the role a wife plays in the success of her husband's professional and personal aspirations in my mother and 83 for me in many ways is an ode to every woman who puts her husband's dream before her own...#thisis83." Ever since her tweet, Deepika drew ire from all sections of the society for her 'regressive' tweet.

"Just to promote the film such a backward chatter. How annoying.," wrote one user, while another said, "good god, every woman who puts her husband's dream before her own" has been happening since the dawn of time and needs to stop. NOW." "@deepikapadukone we aren't in '83 anymore. Patriarchy is dying; let's look for those husbands who put their wife's dream before their own, in the new millenia?," "Will you out your career behind to promote your spouse career?" were some of the reactions Deepika's tweet garnered.

Deepika's JNU visit and the aftermath

Deepika Padukone showed massive courage when she decided to stand in solidarity with the students of JNU after a masked attack on them just a few days before the release of her film - Chhapaak. While one section lauded Deepika's courage, another dismissed her presence there as a mere publicity gimmick. Moreover, some trolls who opposed Deepika's move of visiting the protesting students in JNU downvoted the film on the rating site – IMDb. In a video shared on Twitter by a fan club recently, the 34-year-old is heard sending the message out loud, "Unhone meri IMDb rating badli hai, mera mann nahi (They have changed my IMDb rating, not my mind)."