Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is basking in the success of his released film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The actor is now shooting for Aashiqui 3. On Saturday, Kartik attended the convocation ceremony at DY Patil University and finally received his degree certificate, nearly a decade after completing his studies.

The actor shared moments from the ceremony on social media, where he danced with students and engaged warmly with them. He radiated joy and felt a wave of nostalgia as he stepped back onto the university campus. Kartik also spoke with his professors, reminiscing about his student days. A particularly touching moment saw him signing the college board, leaving behind a lasting token of his visit. "I'm overwhelmed with excitement and happiness to be back," he shared during his speech.

Taking to social media, Kartik posted a reel and wrote: "From sitting in the backbench to standing on the stage for my convocation - what a journey it's been. DY Patil University, you gave me memories, dreams, and now, finally, my degree (only took over a decade!). Thank you, Vijay Patil Sir, my incredible teachers, and the young dreamers here for all the love- this feels like coming home (sic)."

Meanwhile, the actor's new beefed-up look with long hair and beard garnered attention. His fans are loving his new look.

Kartik Aaryan will next be seen in Karan Johar's film Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri. He also has a romantic film with Anurag Basu in the pipeline.