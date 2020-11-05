Elsa Raven, who gained fame for her performances in popular films such as "Back to the Future" and "Amen," died on Monday. She had reached the age of 91.

She was originally known as Elsa Rabinowitza but chose Raven as her stage name when she started her career as a performing artist in New York City. She went on to find success as an artist in television and films. She made her debut film in the 1970 movie, "The Honeymoon Killers", where she was seen as a matron.

Lesser known facts about Elsa Raven

Raven had small but memorable parts such as the woman advocating to save the clocktower in "Back to the Future" and the realtor who sold the house in "Amityville Horror." In James Cameron's popular film "Titanic", starring Leonardo Di Caprio and Kate Winslet, she had a short appearance as the woman she clung onto her bed with her husband when the ship was sinking. She was supposed to have more screen timings, however, most of her scenes were edited to cut the movie short.

Her performances in "Titanic" are mainly available on YouTube and DVDs of "Titanic" in the deleted scenes section. She had last worked in 2011 as the character of Mrs Harrison from the film "Answers to Nothing."

Elsa Raven was mainly dominant on television. In the year 1992, she appeared in an episode of "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air". She was even seen in "Seinfield" in the year 1994.

She particularly gained focus in "Amen" and "Wiseguy" where she had gained a lot of screen timings in multiple seasons. For as many as 17 episodes in "Amen", she played the role of a maid named Inga and later when she started working in "Wiseguy" she was seen as Carlotta Terranova.

In 1999 she found a recurring role in "Days of Our Lives" a show produced by John Aniston, father of Hollywood A-Lister Jennifer Aniston. The show gained more publicity in the popular American sitcom FRIENDS, where inside the series, Joey who worked as an actor by profession, used to be a cast member of the show.

Elsa Raven also had been a part of the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences. She would actively watch films and cast her vote.