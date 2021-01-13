Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma became parents to a baby girl on Jan. 11, 2021. The power couple took to social media to share the happy news. Anushka Sharma and the baby are doing fine and are still in the hospital. The news of their daughter's arrival sent the entire nation into a state of euphoria. From celebs, sports personalities, fans to netizens, Virushka was bombarded with congratulatory wishes and blessings.

We all know the craze people have around celebrities. And when it comes to their kids, the obsession knows no bounds. While celebs like Aaradhya Bachchan, Taimur Ali Khan, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu are a living proof of that. The Kohlis are trying their best to maintain privacy. From beefed up security to strict no pictures policy, the couple is making sure the picture of their baby or them doesn't get leaked.

For starters, the couple has not allowed even close relatives to come to the hospital. Anushka and Virat have also said no to any kids of gifts or bouquets, reports Bollywoodhungama. Apart from this, the security inside the hospital has also been made stricter to ensure that even the staff doesn't click a picture. No one from the nearby rooms is allowed to roam near the power couple's room. Even the other hospital staff is not allowed to even get a sneak peek into Virushka's room.

Highest retweeted tweet

There are also the reports that the power couple might make a back-door exit in order to avoid the paparazzi. It was in August 2020, that the couple made the news of their baby public. Their tweet became one of the highest retweeted tweets of the year. The couple's social media PDA and on-field chemistry left everyone in awe.

Talking about getting back to work post the birth of her baby, Anushka Sharma had said, "I will be back to my shoots after I deliver my child, and will establish a system at home that ensures I can balance time between my child, home and professional life. I intend to keep working for as long as I live because acting truly makes me happy."