Team India came crashing down in the first test match against Australia at Adelaide today. India registered their lowest ever Test score of 36. After taking a lead of 62 runs by the end of Day 2 of the pink-ball Test, it looked as if the Virat Kohli-led team would be on their way to post a total on the board for Australia to chase. But pacers Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins changed the script as they picked eight wickets in the first session to left India reeling at 36/9.

India's loss was unbearable for the fans as they lost their cool over Virat Kohli. Mom-to-be Anuksha Sharma was once again subjected to trolls after her husband's performance.

A user dragged his soon-to-be-born baby into the Twitter rant and said, "Instead Of Kohli Taking Leave For Anushka's Delivery, It Would Have Been More Beautiful To See Kohli Scoring A Century In 2nd Or 3rd Test And Dedicating It To The New Born. (sic).

Anushka after watching Team India and @imVkohli's performance today. pic.twitter.com/LVJJOwcWJU — Dhanraj Mane (@RealDhanrajMane) December 19, 2020

A user wrote, "Remove Kohli from captaincy. Kohli concentrating more on family matters rather than on team India. He has no dedication to team India.ODI series lost, now Test series lowest total in cricketing history. It looks like Kohli is in a hurry for Anushka's pregnancy." While another said, "Before the start of today's inning.. News came is as Anushka's going in labour Kohli to team: let's make it quick yeah? Cummins and Hazelwood - yah mate.. done!! You can book a return ticket today only. #AUSvIND."

Many came out in support of Anushka Sharma as well.

Nashedi Shastri k liye kumble ko coach se hatwa diya



Team selection meeting m biwi ka pallu pakad k aata h.



13 saal se RCB choker h. India team kutto ki tarah haar rahi par humare kohli ki koi galti nahi. He is the best captain. Jai Anushka. https://t.co/REjcaipi0K — Robinhood (@WTF_Raggy) December 19, 2020

Virat will not be available for nest three Tests.

Anushka and Virat are all set to embrace parenthood in January 2021

Bollywood and cricket world's most charming couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are set to welcome a new member into their lives in January 2021. Amid the pregnancy and pandemic, Anushka was has been snapped by paparazzi as she completed her ad shoots before she took to maternity leave.