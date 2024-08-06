All is not well between Shraddha Kapoor and Rahul Mody? Well, that's what netizens think after they noticed Shraddha having unfollowed beau Rahul. This comes just a few days after the Stree 2 actress had confirmed her relationship with him. Netizens have now spotted that the actress is not following Mody and has also unfollowed his sister, their production house and their dog as well.

When Shraddha confimed relationship

Shraddha, who is busy with the promotions of Stree 2, had indirectly confirmed the relationship a few months back by sharing a goofy picture of the two of them together. In the picture, Shraddha and Rahul were seen twinning in white and posing with goofy expressions. The Baaghi actress had captioned the post as, "Dil rakh le, neend to vaapis de de yaar (Keep my heart but at least give me my sleep back) (sic)."

Rahul and Shraddha's relationship

Shraddha and Mody were not trying to keep their relationship under wraps and had even attended Radhika Merchant - Anant Ambani's pre-wedding festivities together. "After working on the film, they have been going strong. They are in a very comfortable position with each other, which is why they don't feel the need to hide their affair. And that's the reason they are getting spotted together more often," a source had once told HT.

Aditya - Shraddha ready to be back together?

With Shraddha unfollowing Rahul, many on social media were quick to jump the gun and say how she might get back with Aditya Roy Kapur now. Aditya and Ananya Panday have recently parted ways and ever since the rumours of Adi getting back with Shraddha were floating around. However, it is Shraddha's latest move that has made netizens ask is she is "getting back with Aditya Kapur once again?"