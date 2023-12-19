Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput lost their cool at their kids being clicked by the paparazzi after their annual day. The doting parents gave the paps a death stare and yelled at them for clicking pictures of their little ones. Shahid and Mira were there to attend the annual day function of kids – Misha and Zain. The video shows Shahid giving paps an earful over clicking their two children.

Shahid yells, Mira angry

Shahid and Mira were waiting for their car to arrive after the program got over when they were surrounded by paps. "Baccho ke sath mat karo na tumlog. Kaafi pictures le chuke ho tum (Don't click pictures of my kids. You have already clicked many pictures of me)." Shahid and Mira have always been vocal about protecting their kids from media glare.

Mira and her parenting style

Mira has also revealed that up until recently, their kids didn't even know what Shahid Kapoor's profession was. "My kids still don't know what I do most of the time, I like it like that. Mira will be like, 'Dad finished something really important,' and (imitates them clapping) they celebrate. That's that," she said in an interview.

Mira keeps sharing tid bits about her parenting life. "The hardest part of parenting is trying to keep a serious face when your kid does something bad but freaking hilarious," she wrote once. "Non stop banging on the bathroom door "Mumma open the door" like the world is going to end. When you open it you see a cheesy smart smile that says "Haha I'm bugging you" What will you do?" she had written another time.

Mira has often spoken about how she keeps her kids grounded and touched to the Indian roots. She revealed that she has inculcated healthy eating habits in her kids. She added that it has helped her and Shahid's family to stay fit and healthy all these years and she feels that the Indian kitchen is a house of wholesome goods and nutritional benefits.

Mira also makes her kids learn a bit about gardening, home duties, cooking and more. The annual day function at the Dhirubhai Ambani International School was attended by many celebrities. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan were there to cheer for Aaradhya Bachchan. Kareena and Saif were there to root for Taimur Ali Khan. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan were there recording AbRam Khan.