In the latest episode of 'The Bachelorette, Becca Kufrin shortlists her final four contestants ahead of their hometown dates. This week, Becca and her men (Garrett Yrigoyen, Colton, Blake, Wills, Jason and Leo) travelled to the Bahamas to enjoy the serene beaches.

The episode began with Becca admitting to host Chris that she is falling for more than one contestants and is looking forward for a happily-ever-after story from the show. The island adventure began with a one-to-one date with Colton, who made a shocking admission on cameras—that he is a virgin. While the lady initially struggled to believe the news (even walked out of dinner to get some fresh air), she returned with the rose promising to meet his family. Colton does look like the strongest contender of all.

The next one-on-one date was with Garrett. The couple explored the island in a seaplane followed by a romantic dinner. Garret opened up about his family and first marriage—eventually ending up with a rose. The third one-on-one date for the date was with Blake where the duo headed to a hot-ticket musical event and had champagne on the beach. Blake's openness about his past struggles surely would have impressed the lady—he won a rose too and even proposed his love. Later, in the interview, Becca too admitted that he sees Blake as a husband material.

Becca also went on a three-on-one date with Wills, Leo and Jason. Each of them spoke about their families and made a plea for the final rose. Finally, Leo and Wills were sent one with Jason winning the fourth rose.

Next week, Becca will meet the families of Garrett, Colton, Blake and Jason for the hometown date. With the final four contestants on the run, it looks like the drama will get intense day-by-day.

Watch out this space for the all the exciting twists and turns on the show. "The Bachelorette" airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.