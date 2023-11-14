Gossipmongers found another reason to whisper when Aishwarya Rai Bachchan flew out of Mumbai on Diwali. The Bachchan bahu didn't celebrate Diwali in Mumbai with the rest of the Bachchan clan and this has again set tongues wagging. Aishwarya was spotted at the airport before Diwali leaving for an undisclosed location. On the other hand, Amitabh Bachchan was seen with Shweta with tilak on his forehead.

What's brewing

This again made social media wonder if Aishwarya Rai Bachchan purposely left Mumbai to skip Diwali puja and festivities with the family. Aishwarya was seen in a black sweatshirt and lounge pant. She was accompanied by Aaradhya Bachchan. The duo posed for the paparazzi happily before heading into the airport.

For a while now there has been a constant buzz on things not going well between Aishwarya and the rest of the Bachchan family. The diva has also been subjected to a lot of hate and negativity over her recent appearances.

Richa Chadha defends Aishwarya

Richa Chadha, who worked with Aishwarya in Sarbjit, lashed out at trolls recently for harassing the former beauty queen. "Jalte hain log unse (People are jealous of her). Sabse khoobsurat mahila hai woh Hindustan ke history ki aajtak ki or mujhe lagta hai unmein bahut discipline hai aur woh kaafi graceful hai. (She is the most beautiful woman of the country till today and she is very disciplined and graceful). She doesn't talk bad about anyone. I like her a lot. She belongs to a family with a South Indian mentality. She's the lady who eats curd-rice and papad at home. People may keep trolling her, how does it matter?" Richa asked.