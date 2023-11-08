Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the most beautiful women in the world. There's no two ways about that. Despite the diva looking like a million bucks every time she makes an appearance, a section on social media keeps trolling the actress. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan becomes a victim of fat shaming, age shaming and what not every time she makes an appearance.

Amid all this, her Sarbjit co-star, Richa Chadha has taken a strong stand for the former beauty queen. When Richa was asked to react to the trolling Aish received for her Paris Fashion Week look, Richa didn't mince her words." Jalte hain log unse (People are jealous of her)," Richa said.

Richa reacts to Aishwarya getting trolled

"Sabse khoobsurat mahila hai woh Hindustan ke history ki aajtak ki or mujhe lagta hai unmein bahut discipline hai aur woh kaafi graceful hai. (She is the most beautiful woman of the country till today and she is very disciplined and graceful). She doesn't talk bad about anyone. I like her a lot. She belongs to a family with a South Indian mentality. She's the lady who eats curd-rice and papad at home. People may keep trolling her, how does it matter?" Chadha further questioned.

Richa on being insecure of a good looking husband

Richa also took to social media to reveal how a lady asked her about being "insecure" owing to Ali Fazal looking better than her. "I recently got asked by a drunk woman at a party if I am insecure because my husband is good looking... watch the last picture here to see, how he takes care of me... and also, drunk woman, thank you for reminding me that women can be misogynistic too!" the Gangs of Wasseypur actress shared.