Baby on the way: Deepika Padukone admitted to hospital ahead of delivery; Ranveer Singh, her family by her side

Seems like the wait is over and soon Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will announce the arrival of their first child. On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, Deepika and Ranveer were headed to hospital. Videos of Deepika and Ranveer's car heading towards the hospital have gone viral.

The soon-to-be parents were spotted arriving at Mumbai's HN Reliance hospital in their luxury car. The videos have been tracked closely by Mumbai paparazzi. The couple weren't seen, but the car spotted at the hospital has left fans buzzing with speculation, and they are wondering if the time has finally come closer to when the couple will hold their little one.

On Friday, Deepika and Ranveer sought blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai. They were accompanied by their parents. Deepika looked surreal in a green saree, while Ranveer opted for a beige kurta and pyjama.

As Deepika and Ranveer have reached the hospital, the good news could be dropped by the couple anytime soon and fans are eagerly awaiting the couple's official announcement.

Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone dropped stunning pictures from her maternity shoot.

For months, Deepika has been trolled for her pregnancy and baby bump. Some called her baby bump fake and others claimed that its shape kept changing. Some even said that she hasn't gained weight. The harsh comments and negativity fuelled many rumours. However, Deepika shut down fake pregnancy rumours with a beautiful carousel of photos, where she posed with her actor Ranveer Singh, who lovingly cradled her baby bump.