Deepika Padukone is breaking the internet with her latest picture. The mom-to-be shared two pictures flaunting her baby bump as she decked up to attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet night. Deepika looked nothing less than a vision as she went traditional with the purple saree by Karan Torani.

Deepika's post

The cost of the saree is said to be Rs. 1,39,500. Deepika radiated that pregnancy glow and wrote, "Just...coz its a Friday night & (baby emoji) wants to party!!!@ranveersingh." Just like the rest of us, dad-to-be Ranveer Singh was also enchanted by her bedazzling look. "My beautiful birthday gift! I love you," he wrote with several heart and kiss emojis.

Social media goes gaga

Social media went crazy seeing Deepika's fun post. A fan wrote, "Mother is mothering" and another wrote, "saree never looked better." A social media user wrote, "Mumma is glowing." Another social media user wrote, "That pregnancy glow. Bless you and your child." A comment read, "Just stunning mommy-to-be."

"Mother in saree is the best visual," another comment read. "Beautiful", "Stunning", "Glowing" were some more comments dropped on the picture. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are all set to welcome their first child in September this year. The parents-to-be are making the most of their pregnancy journey by spending quality time together.

Yoga instructor Anshuka Parwani, who has been Deepika Padukone's trainer recently shared deets on her exercise routine during pregnancy. "She is carrying a child, so we have to look at it very carefully. We are going with a pre-natal routine with her constantly making sure every trimester is different and preparing for a healthy baby and making sure she is at her best through her pregnancy," she told NDTV Swirlster.

"It's not just about how she is looking on the outside. With DP, she is so in tune with herself, it is wonderful to work with someone who is already aware. We are just looking at it as a healthy time of her life where she is just enjoying her pregnancy. She is very active and aware. I can't wait to see baby Deepika," she further added.