After much anticipation, Varun Dhawan's Baby John has hit the screens. The Varun Dhawan, Jackie Shroff, Wamiqa Gabbi and Keerthy Suresh starrer released on Christmas and expected to cash in on the holiday weekend. Salman Khan also made a dashing cameo in the film. However, the film has opened to mixed reviews.

Let's take a look at what netizens have to say about the film.

"The entry is absolutely electrifying and goosebumps guaranteed—Bhai knows how to own the screen!" a social media user wrote.

"Pure Mass From #SalmanKhan. A commercial entertainer with a good screenplay, action, humor, romance, and sentiments. The film is a good choice to watch with family in theaters. The film has all the essentials of a Varun starrer. father-daughter relationship," another person commented.

"Just watched #BabyJohn and it's a cinematic masterpiece! A perfect blend of emotion, action, and storytelling. The performances, especially @Varun_dvn were top-notch! Don't miss this one—it's a must-watch!" a social media comment read.

"Film is Decent #VarunDhawan shines #WamiqaGabbi & #KeerthySuresh were good too #JackieShroff was fire #Thaman's BGM cracker Visuals top notch #SalmanKhan's Cameo was highlight. Some issues but overall works," another social media user opined.

"Those who watched Theri will never like this," read a comment.

"Salman Khan is losing his screen presence," read another comment.

"Good watch this holiday season," one more person commented.

"Salman transformed film from average to poor," was one more of the reactions.

Baby John not a remake but adaptation

Varun Dhawan had earlier clarified that contrary to speculations, the film wasn't a remake of the southern hit Theri but an adaptation of it.

"When Atlee came with this film, there was a reason behind it, and he said that we had to change a lot of the geography of the film. We have to use it as an adaptation and not really a proper remake, and I think that's what's done," the Badlapur actor said in an interview.