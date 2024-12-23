Varun Dhawan is all set to enthral the audience with his ferocious and menacing avatar in Baby John. Starring him, Wamiqa Gabbi, Keerthy Suresh and Jackie Shroff; the film is an adaptation of southern hit – Theri. While Varun is busy promoting the film on all platforms, Baby Joh is facing some tough competition from Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2.

Baby John is all set to release on December 25. The Christmas and the holiday season is expected to bring in a lot of footfall to the theatres. However, the Keerthy Suresh film is facing a stiff competition from Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 despite the film being in its fourth week. So far, the Varun Dhawan starrer has managed to collect Rs 50 lakh for its opening day in advance booking.

Baby John advance booking numbers

As per a report in Sacnilk, 15,700 tickets of the Varun Dhawan film have been sold so far. Directed by Kalees, the film is co-produced by Atlee. There were reports of Anil Thadani writing to multiplex chain – PVR Inox to allot 50% of screens to Pushpa 2 in the Christmas weekend and the rest 50% to divide between Mufasa: The Lion King and Baby John.

What Anil Thadani demanded

"Anil Thadani asked all India multiplex chains to commit 50 percent of the showcasing for the Christmas holiday (Day 21 for Pushpa 2), leaving the remaining 50 percent to be split between Baby John and Mufasa: The Lion King. The distributor asked for an email confirmation from the multiplexes, and when the chains refused to bow down to the demands, AA Films held back on the KDM & release order for third weekend," a Pinkvilla report stated.

However, the demand was not accepted by the multiplex chains who wish to give a fair opening and screen allocations to Baby John and Mufasa.