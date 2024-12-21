After the screen battle between Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again, it looks like another two films are headed the same way. A war over screens has already begun between Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 makers and Varun Dhawan's Baby John makers. Pushpa 2 has been ruling at the box office and on the hearts of the audience for the last two weeks.

Now, with the release of Mufasa: The Lion King and soon to be released Baby John; there is an ongoing battle over screen count. Raveena Tandon's husband, Anil Thadani, who is the distributor of Pushpa 2 has already locked horns with PVR Inox over Baby John screen distribution on Christmas.

As per a report in Pinkvilla, Anil Thadani has demanded PVR Inox to allot 50% of its screens to Pushpa 2 on December 25th and wants the remaining 50% to be divided between Mufasa and Baby John.

What has Thadani demanded?

"Anil Thadani asked all India multiplex chains to commit 50 percent of the showcasing for the Christmas holiday (Day 21 for Pushpa 2), leaving the remaining 50 percent to be split between Baby John and Mufasa: The Lion King. The distributor asked for an email confirmation from the multiplexes, and when the chains refused to bow down to the demands, AA Films held back on the KDM & release order for third weekend," a source told the website.

What do the multiplex chains want

However, the multiplex chains wish to be fair and allott more screens to the new releases instead of Pushpa 2 that would enter into its 4th week now. "It's unfair to have 50 percent shows in week 4, leaving nothing for new releases. The multiplexes wished to give fair showcasing to all the films, and collectively took a stand to discontinue Pushpa 2 on the third weekend," the report further stated.

"On understanding the stance of the exhibitors, Anil Thadani released the KDM for the third weekend, however, will continue to initiate the conversations for December 25 showcasing over the weekend," it went on to add.