It's indeed a special year for Bollywood actor Ileana D'Cruz, as she will be welcoming her second child this year. The actor took to social media and shared the happy news with her fans.

Ileana D'Cruz shared a reel on Instagram titled "2024 Dump," featuring clips and pictures of the best moments of 2024. She even extended New Year wishes to her fans. In the 2024 dump, she hinted that she might be pregnant again.

One picture shows her positive pregnancy test from October. "Love. Peace. Kindness. Here's hoping 2025 is all that and so much more," wrote Ileana.

Fans and friends of Ileana D'Cruz took to social media and dropped congratulatory messages for the actor.

A user mentioned, "Second Baby is coming in 2025? or we misunderstood."

Another fan wrote, "Wait...October...congratulations again!!"

The third one wrote, "Congratulations."

Ileana and her husband Michael Dolan welcomed their first child Koa Phoenix in 2023

In April 2023, Ileana posted a picture announcing the news of her first pregnancy on Instagram. She wrote, "Coming soon. Can't wait to meet you my little darling."

In the month of May 2023, the actor shared a picture flaunting her baby bump and announced the birth of her son in August, writing, "No words could explain how happy we are to welcome our darling boy to the world. My heart's beyond full."