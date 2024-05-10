Congratulations are in order for Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber as the couple are expecting their first baby. The couple shared the happy piece of news with their fans. Taking to Instagram Justin shared a video along with a slew of photos announcing the news.

Justin Bieber-Hailey Bieber announce pregnancy

In the pictures and videos, Hailey was seen sporting a baby bump. The video also revealed the couple seemingly renewed their wedding vows as they prepared for their first baby.

In the photos, Hailey wore a white wedding gown. Whereas Justin wore a casual outfit. The singer took pictures of his beloved and held her close and posed with her for pictures.

Another picture shows Justin and Hailey locking lips. Although the couple is tight-lipped about the due date, TMZ reported she's into her third trimester and fans could expect a summer baby.

Fans and celebs took to their comment section and congratulated the couple.

Several stars including Gigi Hadid, Gal Gadot, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kris Jenner, Demi Lovato and more took to the comments section to congratulate the couple.

Hailey's best friend, model Kendall Jenner wrote, "Ahh here comes the tears again."

Selena shared a cryptic post just hours after Justin and Hailey announced their pregnancy

As news of the Bieber baby on its way was revealed. International singer Selena Gomez shared a cryptic post on her Instagram Story, featuring a black-and-white photo of herself and her boyfriend Benny Blanco cuddling as she flaunted her ring.

About Justin and Selena

Justin and Selena started dating in 2010 and called it quits in 2018. Following their break-up, Justin soon tied the knot with Hailey.

Hailey and Justin often share mushy posts on social media.

Back in December 2020, talk show host Ellen DeGeneres quizzed Justin about his plans for fatherhood, asking, "How many kids are you going to have and when?"

To which Justin replied, "I am going to have as many as Hailey is wishing to push out. I'd love to have myself a little tribe. But, yeah, it's her body and whatever she wants to do...I think she wants to have a few."

He also mentioned that Hailey still had personal goals she wished to accomplish before starting a family, adding, "She's just not ready yet. And that's okay."