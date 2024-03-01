Bollywood's one of the most loved couples Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got married in a big, fat Punjabi wedding in December 2021 in Rajasthan. Katrina and Vicky never fail to serve their relationship goals. Vicky is, needless to say, head over heels in love with his wife, Katrina Kaif, and often heaps praise on his wife.

Both Katrina and Vicky are reining in the success of their upcoming films. Katrina packed a punch with Tiger 3, co-starring Salman Khan. Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal is winning hearts with his staller performance in Sam Bahadur.

Vicky Kaushal reveals Katrina Kaif's childhood pic as his wallpaper

Recently, Vicky graced the cover of GQ India, and the actor looked smart, dapper, and suave on the cover of the elite magazine. The actor also dropped some of his monochrome pictures with his bearded look. Katrina was smitten by her husband's charm. In an interview with GQ, Vicky poured his heart out, spoke about how his life changed after marriage, and also confessed that he considers Katrina his home and a beautiful calm.

During his recent segment, Vicky Kaushal made an adorable display of affection for his wife by revealing his adorable phone wallpaper.

Vicky Kaushal was asked about his '10 essentials', which included sunglasses, his AirPods and an alarm clock. He then mentioned a mobile phone as another one of his essentials that he 'cannot live without'. And then Vicky showed off his phone's wallpaper, which featured a childhood picture of his wife, Katrina Kaif.

He blushed and said, "Your day starts with this and ends with this, and yeah, it's always with you. We're just living in times where you can't think of life without a phone."

In the picture, a younger Katrina Kaif looked cute in two ponytails.

Fans were excited and elated to witness their cute bonding.

Is Katrina expecting her first child? fans think so

However, a section of netizens was convinced that maybe Vicky was hinting at Katrina's pregnancy.

"This is so wholesome," tweeted a fan about Vicky's wallpaper with Katrina Kaif's childhood pic.

A fan wrote, 'That 0.1 per cent of men in the world."

Another said, "Vicky is another breed of men."

A third one mentioned, "He (Vicky Kaushal) wants their future kids to be just as cute as she (Katrina Kaif) is."

The next fan mentioned, "Okay, now I am sure Vicky would want a daughter, who looks just like this (Katrina's childhood picture)."

Fans couldn't stop wondering if Vicky and Katrina were on the verge of extending their family.

Reports of Katrina Kaif being pregnant made the rounds every time the actor stepped out. It all started with Jatrina wearing oversized joggers and opting for only Indian traditional outfits during outings.

The news of Katrina's pregnancy comes in the wake of celebs announcing parenthood, namely Yami Gautam -Aditya Dhar, Richa Chadha- Ali Fazal, Varun Dhawan- Natasha and the latest being Deepika and Ranveer.

Vicky and Katrina have not spoken about pregnancy till now.