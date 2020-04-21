Indian wrestler Babita Phogat on Tuesday visited Najafgarh police station and hailed the women police personnel for their contribution in the fight against the deadly coronavirus.

Phogat praised the efforts of the women police personnel who after their duties engage in making masks. She visited the manufacturing room where the women police were busy making masks.

When the 2014 Commonwealth Games gold medallist enquired about the community kitchen which the police team organises for those in need, the policemen set up the temporary kitchen and cooked food. Phogat also helped in the cooking.

Babita Phogat's visit to the police station motivated the police team

Joint Commissioner of Police Shalini Singh said that Babita Phogat's visit to the police station motivated the police team.

When asked whether she was also there during Phogat's visit, Singh said she didn't go intentionally as it would have made the staff conscious due to protocol and they would not have been able to interact with the international wrestler freely.