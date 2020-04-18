The controversies around Rangoli Chandel are increasing day by day ever since her account has been suspended by Twitter over spreading communal hatred. Now, after the suspension of Chandel's twitter handle, the netizens are demanding the ban on Babita Phogat's account over her 'uncivilised Jamaati' comment.

Commonwealth Games medalist Babita Phogat recently found herself caught amidst the cross-hair of twitterati's bashing after one of her tweets, which irked the netizens. On Wednesday, Babita tweeted "कोरोना वायरस भारत की दूसरे नंबर की सबसे बड़ी समस्या है। जाहिल जमाती अभी भी पहले नंबर पर बना हुआ है। #jahiljamati" (Coronavirus is the second biggest problem in India, uncivilised Jamaati, however, are India's number one)."

Babita Phogat vs Jamaatis

Needless to say, the controversial statement soon caught the attention of twitter users and the wrestler was slammed for her wordings which reeked of communalism and some went on to even call Phogat as Hate generating machine. This incident was however soon overshadowed by another one of similar nature when Rangoli Chandel, sister of Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut also vented out her opinion in a post riddled with hard-line words conjoined toward a specific community.

Rangoli tweeted On Wednesday, "A Jamaati dies of corona...when police went to check their families they were attacked and killed, secular media," she wrote. Chandel further added, "...make these mullas + secular media stand in a line and shoot them dead... f***k history, they may call us Nazis (but) who cares. Life is more important than a fake image".

This did not go well with twitter and it resulted in her account suspension indefinitely. However, unfazed by the antipathy, Babita once again tried to tackle the Internet mob and came out in support of Rangoli and posted "आज रंगोली चंदेल दीदी ने किसकी पूँछ पर पैर रख दिया। आजकल ट्विटर भी सच्ची बात लिखने वालों से काफी खफा रहता है।#RangoliChandel" on the next day.

Having had enough of the hate, #SuspendBabitaPhogat was made trending by twitter users on Friday in a bid to take down the wrestler's social media handle. Twitter authorities are yet to take any action on the recent turn of events but interestingly, Babita Phogat supporters have also gathered and hashtag #ISupportBabitaPhogat has been trending on Twitter.

I'm not Zaira Wasim: Phogat on not backing out

The wrestler-turned politician claimed that she was getting threats after she had posted a series of tweets on the Islamic sect. "Over the past few days, I posted a few tweets (on Tablighi Jamaat). After that, I started getting threats on my social media handles. I would like to say that I am no Zaira Wasim. I would not get threatened.... I have always fought for my country. I stand by my tweets.... I wrote nothing wrong," Ms Phogat said.

Babita Phogat and Swara Bhaskar's Dangal

Soon after Phogat's controversial tweet and support towards Rangoli Chandel, Swara Bhaskar entered the ring and engaged in the banter with Babita. Swara wrote, "बबीता जी @BabitaPhogat, यह statistics भी देखें! क्या इन लाखों भक्तगण के corona test हुए हैं? कृपया इसपर भी टिप्पणी दें! और तबलिग़ी जमात के प्रोग्राम को दिल्ली पुलिस ने permission क्यूँ दी.. यह सवाल भी उठाएँ! बाक़ी आपके फ़ैन तो हम हैं ही! बबीता जी"

To this, Commonwealth wrestler replied, "मेरी फैन - मेरी बहन @ReallySwara बहन....135 करोड़ के हमारे राष्ट्र में महामारी से बचाव के रेस्क्यू प्रयास और टेस्ट सरकार की तरफ से जारी हैं। दिल्ली से तो लाखों मजदूर भी बिहार और उ.प्र. के लिए निकले ....पर कोरोना संक्रमण को फैलाने में सबसे आगे जाहिल जमाती ही क्यों ???"

Owing to increase in the number of Coronavirus cases in India linked to Tablighi Jamat, news of frequent tussles between the authorities and Muslim community has started appearing on regular basis and the government has called for an end to alienating and disruptive posts and actions against specific caste and section of society by even taking actions against such wrongdoers.