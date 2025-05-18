Babil Khan leaves Sai Rajesh's film after his emotional'I slit my wrist' comment; Here's what happened

Late actor Irrfan Khan's son, Babil Khan, recently sparked controversy after a video of him crying and calling Bollywood "fake" went viral. About two weeks ago, Babil had allegedly called out Ananya Panday, Arjun Kapoor, Arijit Singh, among others, accusing them of bullying him.

He claimed that several Bollywood celebrities had been rude to him. Shortly after the video gained traction online, Babil deleted it and deactivated his social media account. However, hours later, an official statement was released by his team and family members, clarifying that his words had been taken out of context.

Just days after an online feud, Babil Khan and filmmaker Sai Rajesh officially announced that they had parted ways, effectively ending their collaboration on an upcoming film project.

For the unversed, Babil was set to star in the Hindi remake of Baby, directed by Sai Rajesh. He took to Instagram to announce that he is opting out of the film.

He wrote, "With a lot of grit, passion, and mutual respect, Sai Rajesh sir and I both got along on this journey of creating magic together. Unfortunately, due to unforeseen circumstances, things didn't go ahead as everyone had planned. Since I will be taking some time off currently, I wish the best to Sai Rajesh sir and the film team on their future journey. I know there is immense love between us, and we will meet soon in the future and create magic together."

On the other hand, Sai Rajesh said that Babil will be taking some time off to focus on himself.

He said on social media: "Babil is one of the most talented and hardworking actors I have met in my life. However, I have to accept this unfortunate reality of the situation. After spending time with Babil while prepping, I was very happy to be working with such a talented actor... I will still always cherish the experience of seeing him perform in front of me... I will miss my Hero! I respect his decision of self-care first, and wish him all the best and send him all the love in the future! I know we both will create that magic together for sure."

He turned off comments in the post.

All you need to know about the feud between Babil Khan and Sai Rajesh

The friction began when actor Babil Khan expressed his frustration with Bollywood in an Instagram post, where he mentioned several actors by name.

Following the incident, filmmaker Sai Rajesh shared a detailed note on his own Instagram handle, addressing the matter. However, he later deleted the post.

The now-deleted note was reportedly directed at Babil's team.

Rajesh wrote, "To Babil Khan's team. Do you really think we're that naive to just walk away silently? What kind of attitude are we being subjected to? It feels like only those whose names were mentioned in his video deserve respect — and the rest of us are just fools for standing by him all this while."

After he shared the post, Babil said that he endured personal suffering for his role in Sai Rajesh's film.

He commented, "Not to mention, the pain and the suffering I put in my soul, lived in filth just to make sure sir @sairazesh is happy with the character. It's okay now. I'll let my work speak. Goodbye. Man, I had bugs in my beard because he needed that in the character. I gave him my laughter while I held back my tears. I slit my f****** wrist for him,".

Babil deleted his comments and Sai, his post later.