Baba Siddique's iftaar party continues to grab headlines for days after it happens. And this time it is no different. A video of Siddique, almost pushing Shah Rukh Khan back to pose more for the photos and videos by the paparazzi is going viral. The video shows SRK moving ahead after posing when Baba pushes him back asking him to pose more.

Social media furious

King Khan can be seen looking uncomfortable and netizens are not happy with it. "Why go to his iftaar bash after all?" asked one user. "For him these celebs are a prop to keep him in news," opined another user. "Only King Khan could have maintained cool after this," said another netizen. "He invites celebrities for his own publicity and then behaves this way," said another social media user.

Other celebs who attended

Shah Rukh Khan looked dapper as he attended the iftaar party wearing a pathani suit. Ever since Aryan Khan's arrest and subsequent bail in the alleged drugs case by the NCB, SRK and Gauri have maintained low profile. This was one of SRK's rare appearances these days. Prior to this, he had visited Alia Bhatt – Ranbir Kapoor's reception party. However, his luxurious car was covered with black curtains from inside to prevent anyone clicking the star.

Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty, Ali Gony, Jasmin Bhasin, Rashami Desai, Karan Kundrra, Tejaswwi Prakash were some other celebs who were invited to the event. The party was hosted at Mumbai's Taj Lands hotel.