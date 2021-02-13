Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University gets new Vice Chancellor; Meet Prof Akbar Masood

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Saturday announced the appointment of professor Akbar Masoor as the new Vice-Chancellor of Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University Rajouri in Jammu. The appointment is for a period of three years.

The order was issued by J&K Lieutenant General Manoj Sinha, who is the Chancellor of J&K universities.

"In exercise of the powers vested in me under Statute 2 Clause (1) of the Schedule appended to the Jammu & Kashmir Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University Act, 2002, Manoj Sinha, Chancellor, Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University, Rajouri, hereby appoint Professor Akbar Masood, as the Vice Chancellor of the Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University, Rajouri for a period of three years from the date he takes over charge," the order dated February 13 reads.

Who is Prof Akbar Masood?

Prof Akbar Masood graduated MSc from AMU and PhD from Industrial Toxicology Research Centre, Lucknow. He has been associated as faculty with KU's Department of Biochemistry since 1988.

Having served at various key positions at the university, including HoD, Dean Faculty of Biological Sciences and Dean School of Unani and Ayurvedic Medicine, Prof Masood commands over two decades of administrative experience.