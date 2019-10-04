The makers of Bigg Boss Telugu 3 will announce the first winner of the Battle of the Medallion in the tonight's episode. Most viewers of the show want Baba Bhaskar to beat Vithika in this task.

Earlier this week, Bigg Boss announced that the inmates would compete in the Battle of the Medallion in a series of tasks. In level 1, they were to carry water from the two taps and fill it in their respective containers until the smiley balls are up. In level 2, they were to balance a block on their head maintaining contact with the frames. Baba and Vithika won these levels entered the level 3.

In level 3, Baba and Vithika faced the housemates, who had to put tilak to one, who they support and break an egg on the head of the other. Ali, Rahul, Varun, Punarnavi supported Vithika and the remaining three housemates voted for Baba Bhaskar. Vithika got support from maximum support in this level.

The makers of Bigg Boss Telugu 3 will telecast the developments in the level 4 in the tonight's episode. Star Maa tweeted a promo offering a glimpse at the episode. Besides the TV channel also tweeted, "#Baba or #Vithika..Medal evaru gelavali?? #BiggBossTelugu3 Today at 9:30 PM on @StarMaa."

As the promo of Bigg Boss Telugu 3 begins, Siva Jyothi is reading the notice of Bigg Boss, which states that level 4 and final Medallion task is 'Rikshaw Lo Veera Viharam'. In the next scene, crazy Baba Bhaskar is jumping on to a Rikshaw placed in the garden area followed by Vithika Sheru. Other housemates have to tease them and make them get down from the Rikshaw.

The one, who manages to sit longer time in the Rikshaw than the other will be announced as the winner of the Battle of the Medallion. He/She would directly enter the grand finale of Bigg Boss Telugu 3 as one of the five finalist. All the viewers of the show are curious to know who among the two will win the medallion.

Many replied to Star Maa's tweet and expressed their views on who should win the Battle of the Medallion. Maximum of them opined that Baba Bhaskar is one of strong, genuine and hardworking housemates and he deserves to be in a finalist of Bigg Boss Telugu 3. On the other hand, Vithika is known for her back-bitching, groupism and targeting other housemates. She does deserve to enter finale.

Monna water task appudu Varun Rahul eddaru baba master ni target chesi Chala aparu.. vithika ni matram avaru apaledu(compared to other contistents) Ninna task lo kuda Baba garu Chala baga adaru..Group valla vithika gelichindi kani..Real winner is BABA

