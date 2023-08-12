Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is gearing up for a big Bollywood debut with The Archies. The young and budding actor is known for her sartorial choices and often puts her best foot forward whenever she gets pepped in and around the city.

On Friday evening, Suhana Khan along with her mother Gauri Khan was among the other Bollywood celebs who attended Koel Purie Rinchet's debut novel 'Clearly Invisible in Paris' launch in Mumbai.

Suhana Khan lends money to a beggar; wins hearts

After the book launch, Suhana Khan won millions of hearts with her sweet gesture. While exiting the event with her mother Suhana Khan was approached by a woman asking for money and Suhana quickly opens her handbag and gave her two currency notes of RS 500 each.

As the video went viral, netizens hailed her for her actions. Check out the video below.

However, a section of netzines schooled the trollers criticising Suhana for giving money her dad's hard-earned money to the poor.

A user wrote, "Everyone commenting baap ka paisa... Har baap apne baccho k liye hi kamata to please... Stop criticizing." (Every father earns for their kids).

Another wrote, "I love her vibe in this one. The smile. The generosity. Giving the money again" .

The third one mentioned, "Dad working hard kids spend hard."

Work front

Suhana Khan is all set to make her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's upcoming film, 'The Archies. She will be seen playing the role of Veronica Lodge. The film also stars Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Yuvraj Menda, Mihir Ahuja and Aditi Dot in key roles. The Archies is coming soon on Netflix and is an Indian adaptation of the famous comic book.