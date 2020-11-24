Ever since the inception of the show 'Baalveer,' child actor Dev Joshi has been part of the fantasy series on SAB TV. The show premiered on 8 October and aired for 1111 episodes, went off the air on 4 November 2016. Baalveer was back with its second season on 10 September 2019. Its sequel, Baalveer Returns starring Dev Joshi is currently airing on SAB TV. The child actor is now all grown up and looks at life from a different perspective.

In an exclusive conversation with IBTimes, Dev Joshi of Baalveer fame talks about staring his acting carer at the tender age of 3, his take on Bollywood and television audience and why he believed in having a promising alternate career.

Excerpts from the candid interview:

You started at a very early age. Did you always want to be an actor?

Acting has been my hobby since the age of 3. It was like my parents wanted me to do some extra-curricular activities along with my studies. So we explored many fields but, in the end, modelling, dancing and acting worked out for me. So I liked it, and my mom helped me a lot. And step by step we moved ahead from the age of 3, starting from stage shows and theatres and regional films, regional dramas and school play. Then advertisements in Mumbai, followed by serials. So it has been a step by step progress, and it was not like I want to be an actor, and I am going for it.

What kind of shows do you love to watch on TV?

All the shows are impressive, and they all are unique in their way. But I like all the shows which teach society something, which entertain and also gives away a message to society and the young generation. And also motivate them to do good things for society and making some new and innovative things, always being supportive, understanding, the qualities of human life.

Do you think television actors get their due as much as Bollywood actors?

Being a television actor, it feels very proud, and its importance has increased in the last few years, so it's great. But when it's compared to the Bollywood industry, both are very different. Bollywood is something where you go once, it's a one time show, and you judge it once. But on television, you have to entertain people daily, and you have to give content to them daily, you have to make people stick to your show. So both are different, and both have their cons and pros.

What kind of roles is being offered to you?

As an actor, all types of roles are being offered to me. Since the last 16 years, I have worked in many of the shows, theatres and advertisements. All of my roles have been different from one another, and I have also been offered many roles in web series. But I don't find it appropriate at this age to play some roles. So, I am a little bit choosy in my work. I always opt for characters that the audience and society can learn something from it, makes it positive and always spread happiness.

Had you not been an actor, what would you be?

So it has not been like I want to be an actor forever. Even now, I am exploring other fields, like, I am a student of Political Science, and I am doing well with it. Also, my base is 12th Science, so I am also exploring some fields related to it. Acting is my hobby. I want to pursue a career in this field. I also want to have an alternate career, a promising career of my choice. Since childhood, I wanted to pursue Aviation and become a pilot. So that's what I am pursuing, also to become an IAS officer. So let's see where life takes me.

What shows were your favourite when you were a kid?

Being a kid, I always watched a lot of shows on television, and one of my favourites is Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. I watch it with my family daily. Even Indian Idol is one of my favourite shows since its first season. I love all kind of show, but these shows I have been watching since childhood.

Have you been offered Bollywood and web shows?

Yes, of course, I have received offers from many web series and Bollywood, as the new trend is going towards that. But I haven't found an appropriate role or the kind of role I want to do. So yes, I am searching and always open to reasonable offers, good deals and good characters that I want to play and influence people.

You started to shoot for the show Baalveer Returns amidst the ongoing pandemic were you scared?

Not scared, COVID is a scary thing, but we were not scared. We were more like happy because, after these many months of lockdown, we were able to start again and meet back my team. Of course, we knew that we had to follow some precautions, rules and regulations, and we are still following it. We are all fine, no one has been unhealthy till now. So, yes, we are pretty safe and taking care of each other.

When you are not shooting, how do you unwind yourself, any sport that interests you?

I am a cricket buff, and I am looking forward to the India -Australia ODI series which is going to start soon. I also like to play cricket. Back in the day, during the shoot of Baalveer season 1, we would play cricket with the crew and co-actors whenever we got some free time.

Who is your favourite cricketer?