KV Vijayendra Prasad, known for penning movies like the Baahubali series, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Mersal is all set to make his Mollywood debut. As per the latest reports, Vijayendra Prasad is apparently busy with the script work of his new Malayalam movie which is expected to be a big-budget mythological thriller.

This upcoming movie will be directed by Vijeesh Mani, and the project will go on floors by September. Vijeesh Mani had made his directorial debut with the movie 'Vishwaguru', a film that made its way to the Guinness World Records for being the fastest film ever shot and produced. 'Vishwaguru' was shot, edited and released within 51 hours and two minutes.

More details regarding the cast and crew of KV Vijayendra Prasad's Mollywood debut film will be unveiled in the coming days. Close sources to the movie reveal that the makers are apparently planning to rope in some big names of the Indian film industry for this movie.

As Vijayendra Prasad is making his Malayalam debut with a big budget movie, Mollywood buffs are all excited, and they expect nothing less than a masterpiece from this impeccable writer.

KV Vijayendra Prasad is the father of legendary director SS Rajamouli. Since 1998, he has written screenplays for more than 25 films, and most of them emerged as blockbusters at the box-office. Powerful dialogues and emotional storyline are the trademarks of Vijayendra Prasad movies, and he has followed this success formula throughout his career. Moreover, he has also proved himself as a master writer in crafting period movies that handle mythologies.

KV Vijayendra Prasad is now awaiting the release of his upcoming movie 'RRR' which is being directed by SS Rajamouli. This film is a period-action outing, and it stars Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgan in the lead roles. The film is expected to hit the theatres on July 30, 2020.