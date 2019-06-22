Filmmakers make a beeline to work with Alia Bhatt and they have every reason to approach the actress. Her ability to pick the right scripts and doing justice to her roles have been the hallmark of her success in Bollywood. After becoming one of the top actresses in Hindi film industry, she has now headed down south to conquer more hearts through SS Rajamouli's multilingual RRR, which has Ram Charan Teja and Jr NTR in the leads.

It was based on Karan Johar's recommendation that Alia Bhatt got the offer to work in RRR. Let's not forget it has been her dream to work with SS Rajamouli and when the project came her way she grabbed it with both hands with some Telugu media claiming that she agreed to work without a second thought.

But the latest rumours indicate that she might repent signing the project and might end up as her bigger blunder in her career. A report on Deccan Chronicle claims that her role has "no substance" and the 28-year old appears just in a couple of scenes and a song.

"Alia was very keen to work with Rajamouli, but it turns out that the heroine's role could have been done by any Telugu actress. It has no substance. The film is all about the two heroes, Ramcharan Teja and NTR Jr. If a Bollywood star of Alia's stature came on board, it is only natural that the feminine dynamics would improve for the better. They didn't. Alia is just a prop in RRR," the daily quotes a source as saying.

It might also end up becoming more like a guest appearance role, the report adds. If it turns out to be true, RRR holds no value to her career despite giving bulk dates for RRR.

However, looking at the recent past movies of SS Rajamouli, one wonders whether there is any truth in the reports as the director had written strong roles for his heroines. Anushka Shetty's character in Baahubali series is a classic example of it.