The teams of director SS Rajamouli's Telugu movies Baahubali, Eega and superstar Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru, which created history, are celebrating the date July 6 for these reasons.

Director SS Rajamouli had kick-started the shooting of Baahubali on July 6, 2013. The team of the movie had not imagined that they were going to create such a history with the Baahubali film series. Seven years later, the team is celebrating this day, as its maker tweeted, "July 6, 2013. The moment when it all began! We started the shoot of #Baahubali on this day 7 years ago... ✊."

SS Rajamouli has another reason to celebrate this day, as he released another landmark movie of his career on this date. His blockbuster movie Eega was released in the cinema halls across the globe on July 6, 2012. The members of the film unit are celebrating the eight years of its release today.

Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeepa, who has played the villain in Eega, took to share his excitement over eight years of its release and 19th anniversary of his another film. He tweeted, "On this day,, #Huccha completes 19 years frm its release,,,and #Eega.completes 8. Memorable,, unforgettable,, Both these films,, have defined and refined me. Thanks to the makers for making me a part of it n for giving me such wonderful moments."

Superstar Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru had gone on floor on July 5, 2019. The movie, which has become blockbuster at the box office, was dream come true moment for Anil Ravipudi to work with Prince. This film will always be special for the director, who took to his Twitter account on July 6 to share his excitement.

Anil Ravipudi tweeted today, "July 5th - Last year this day started with saying "ACTION" to Superstar @Urstrulymahesh garu. Started shoot on this day and release in 6 months. "బొమ్మ మొదలైంది" to "బొమ్మ దద్దరిల్లిపోయింది" in 6 months. Thanks to my team and audience for this great experience #SarileruNeekevvaru."