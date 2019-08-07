Telugu TV actor Madhu Prakash's wife Bharti has reportedly committed suicide, by hanging herself to the ceiling fan in her room on Tuesday. Dispute between the couple is said to be reason for her extreme step.

Madhu Prakash has worked as a character artiste in several TV serials and movies including Baahubali. In 2015, he tied the knot with Bharti, who was working in private firm and stayed with her in-laws at Panchavati colony in Hyderabad.

Of late, Bharti was upset with Madhu Prakash's profession as it would make him return home late night. The couple had a dispute over this, while Bharti was said to have filed a case against him. It is reported that they often fought over his work hours. She had also suspected him of having an extra-marital affair with one of his co-stars.

On Tuesday morning, Madhu reportedly told his wife that he was going to the gym, but later he went for the shoot of a TV show at 10.00 am. Bharti, who was said to be upset him, called him up and threatened to end her life, if he did not return soon. But Prakash ignored her threat.

However, when he returned home at 7:30 pm, he found her hanging by the ceiling fan. The police are investigating the matter and recorded Madhu's statement. The body was sent for post-mortem to Osmania General Hospital.