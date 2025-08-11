Gore. Ferocious. Violent. Tiger Shroff. Sanjay Dutt. This pretty much sums up the teaser of 'Baaghi 4'. The hit franchise is back with its fourth instalment and goes big with Sanjay Dutt onboard. Tiger will be back as 'Ronny' in a more menacing avatar. He will be seen breaking bones and chopping people to pieces in his most aggressive avatar yet.

Sonam Bajwa has also come onboard after making her mark in 'Housefull 5'. Not just this, Miss Universe, Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu is also making her Bollywood debut with the Sajid Nadiadwala film.

Directed by Harsha and produced and screenplay by Sajid Nadiadwala; Baaghi 4 teaser has evoked mixed reactions. While fans can't wait to watch the film, majority were quick to compare it to Ranbir Kapoor's Animal. Many couldn't overlook the violence and bloodshed in the teaser.

Social media reactions

Let's take a look at what social media has to say. "Where the hell the is censor board... Too much violence blood," a user wrote.

"Sirf trailer mein itna violence dikha diya h to puri movie m Kitna hoga (so much of violence in just the trailer, what will be there in the film)... now where is censor board for these types of violence scenes. and when it comes to movies such as Udaipur files it takes 61 cuts to release the movie," another user commented.

"Ranbir Kapoor had become Sanjay Dutt once, now Sanjay Dutt has turned into Ranbir Kapoor," a social media user commented.

"Animal+Rolex+Marco= Baghi 4," another social media user penned.

"Animal 2.0 loading," a person opined.

"Copying Ranbir Kapoor," a RK fan wrote.

"Trying hard to copy Ranbir Kapoor from Animal," another fan commented.

"Animal parody," a movie goer observed.

"These kind of movies should be banned.. so much of violence," an audience member penned.

"Sajid sir don't you have any other actor apart from Tiger Shroff?" read a comment.

"The world has reached the moon, and they are still stuck with Baaghi," another comment read.

"Everyone wants to become John from Rocky Handsome", "Baaghi 4 to nhi lagta animal 2 lagta hai", "They have tried to make it like animal park", "cheap animal loading" were some more of the comments on the teaser.

The film is all set to release on September 5, 2025 in cinemas.