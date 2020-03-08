Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 3 has declined to show growth in its collection at the Indian box office on Saturday. It is said to be the effect of the Coronavirus threat, which is estimated to have incurred Rs 5 crore in two days.

Amidst huge hype, promotion and expectations, Baaghi 3 was released in over 4,400 screens across the country and went on to collect Rs 17.50 crore net at the Indian box office on the first day. The movie broke the record of Tanhaji to become the biggest opening Hindi film of 2020. But it failed to beat the record of Baaghi 2 (Rs 25.10 crore). Its business was way below the expected mark.

Baaghi 3 was successful in meeting the expectations of the majority of the filmgoers, who watched it on its opening day. The trade experts predicted that the word of mouth might boosts business over the weekend. But the early estimates show that instead of growing, the movie has witnessed a decline in its collection at the domestic box office on its second day.

Sumit Kadel tweeted last night, "#Corona virus scare is real & its increasing among masses. Some exhibitors informed me that audience are seen wearing masks inside the cinema halls. #Baaghi3 is facing corona heat on Saturday as there is a drop in occupancy, upcoming releases can face the same issue this month."

Baaghi 3 has collected Rs 16.03 crore net at the Indian box office on Saturday, taking its two-day total Rs 33.53 crore net. Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#Baaghi3 slows on Day 2... Single screens strong, metro multiplexes ordinary... Should witness growth on Day 3... Day 5 [#Holi] should see substantial footfalls, post noon onwards... Eyes ₹ 52 cr [+/-] weekend... Fri 17.50 cr, Sat 16.03 cr. Total: ₹ 33.53 cr. #India biz."

According to the trade analyst, Coronavirus has incurred a huge loss of over Rs 5 crore to Baaghi 3 in the domestic market. The movie has also suffered a loss in the key international markets for similar reasons. The development has shocked some filmmakers, who have planned to release their big ticket films in the coming weeks. Now, they are said to considering postponing their films due to Coronavirus.