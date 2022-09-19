An engineering student went missing after investing the educational loan taken from a bank into share market.

Rahul, a third year B. Tech student of a private engineering college in Hyderabad, went missing from a bus stand in Patancheru in Sangareddy district near Hyderabad.

According to police, the student hailing from Medak had taken Rs 1 lakh from his parents to pay the fee. He also obtained an education loan of Rs 1.10 lakh from State Bank of India.

As he had not paid the fee with this money, his parents pulled him up. He told them that he lent the money to his friend Jayavardhan in Patancheru.

Rahul's father Madhusudhan insisted that they should go to Jayavardhan's house. They left for Patancheru on a two-wheeler on September 15. When they reached Patancheru, Rahul asked his father to stop at the bus station to attend nature's call. Madhusudhan kept waiting but Rahul did not return.

The man later approached Patancheru police station and lodged a missing complaint. Police said they have registered a case and are investigating.