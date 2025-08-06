As gang warfare resurfaces in the temple city of Jammu after more than thirty years, the Jammu and Kashmir Police have made a significant breakthrough by arresting a student from Bihar, believed to be the primary supplier of weapons to several hardcore criminal gangs operating in the region.

In a well-coordinated operation, Miran Sahib Police apprehended Kaif Ahmed, a B.Tech student at the Central University of Jammu, for allegedly supplying illegal arms to gangsters active in Jammu, Samba, and Kathua districts.

The accused, identified as Kaif Ahmed, son of Shami Ahmed, hails from Barharian near Masjid, Siwan district of Bihar, a region with a notorious reputation for criminal activity. Despite being enrolled in a reputable institution, he is suspected of having acted as a vital conduit in the illegal arms supply chain.

Arrest Linked to February Shooting Incident

Ahmed's arrest followed the investigation of a firing incident at Swaran Palace in the Miran Sahib area on February 23, 2025, during a private function. As part of the initial probe, police registered FIR No. 27/2025 under Sections 109 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 3/25 of the Arms Act.

Two criminals were arrested on the day of the incident, and two pistols were recovered. However, other associates managed to flee, prompting further investigation.

Under the leadership of SHO Inspector Jai Pal Sharma, SI Ajesh Singh Jamwal, and the supervision of SDPO R.S. Pura and SP Headquarters Jammu, more suspects were subsequently arrested.

One of the key arrests included:

Balwinder Singh alias Goru Jatt, son of Swarn Singh, a resident of Ranjri, Vijaypur (Samba district), from whom one pistol and live cartridges were recovered.

Following sustained efforts and leads, police finally nabbed interstate arms smuggler Kaif Ahmed, confirming him as the main supplier of illegal weapons to multiple gangs in the region.

The investigation is ongoing, and officials expect more arrests and recoveries in the coming days as they continue to dismantle the criminal network.

Gangster Killed in Broad Daylight at Jammu's Busy Jewel Chowk

The arrest comes in the wake of renewed gang violence in Jammu, including a shocking broad daylight killing at Jewel Chowk, which has sparked concerns over public safety and triggered demands for increased police vigilance—especially for the protection of women and vulnerable communities.

The deceased in the shooting was identified as Sumit Jandiyal alias Gataru, reportedly the kingpin of the Gataru gang. He was detained under the Public Safety Act (PSA) last year. Jandiyal, aged 37, was a resident of Ward No. 5, Vijaypur.

The rival Khauff gang has claimed responsibility for Jandiyal's murder, marking a dangerous escalation in the ongoing turf war between rival criminal groups.

Jammu has a long and violent history of gang wars. In the 1990s, names like Binny, Kaka Hussain, Riyaz, Raju Kabutarbaaz, Sikander Arora alias Billo, and Bakra were dreaded gangsters in the region. While there had been a long period of relative calm, recent incidents—particularly in Jammu city and its border areas, as well as parts of Samba and Kathua—signal a troubling resurgence of organized gang activity.