The Jammu wing of the Crime Branch, Jammu and Kashmir Police, has booked a serving manager of the State Bank of India (SBI) for allegedly cheating a person in the name of selling a petrol pump, which he did not own.

In addition to the SBI manager, the Crime Branch has registered cases against ten other individuals for their involvement in various frauds, including the infamous MBBS seat scam.

According to an official spokesperson, the Crime Branch has booked the SBI Bank Manager and a police official (now voluntarily retired), among a total of eleven individuals, in five separate FIRs for serious fraud related to MBBS seats, visa rackets, fake government jobs, and land scams, amounting to ₹3.12 crore.

An FIR has been registered against SBI Bank Manager Javaid Ashraf Bhatti, son of Ashraf Bhatti and a resident of Bahu Apartments, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu, along with others. The case is based on two written complaints alleging that Bhatti duped the complainants of ₹1.78 crore under the pretext of selling a petrol pump located at Kalakote in Rajouri district, operating under the name "Kala Kote Filling Station." Investigations revealed that Bhatti was not the owner of the said petrol pump, but still entered into a deal and accepted advance payments.

Another FIR has been registered against Selection Grade Constable Paramjeet Singh (now voluntarily retired), son of Sham Singh and a resident of Preet Nagar, Digiana, Jammu. Based on three written complaints, he is accused of defrauding complainants of ₹72.93 lakh by falsely claiming ownership of land at Birpur in Samba district and a residential house at Gangyal, Jammu, which he offered for sale.

Cases registered in MBBS seat, job, and visa scams

The Crime Branch has also registered a case against notorious fraudster Fayaj Ahmad Rather, alias Raja Fayaj, proprietor of Fayaj International Education Consultancy, located in Gandhi Nagar, Jammu. He is accused of cheating complainant Anil Gupta of ₹40 lakh by falsely promising to arrange admission for his son in the MBBS course at ASCOMS, Sidhra, Jammu. Rather is the son of Ghulam Hassan Rather and a resident of 111 Aglar Chirat, Zainapora, Shopian.

Yet another FIR has been lodged against five individuals—Mohammad Issaq and Mukhtiar Ahmad of Zanheri, Thathri (Doda); Tariq Hussain and Mudassir Hussain of Hatmulla (Kupwara); and Sher Mohammad of Haloor Gandoh (Doda)—for duping four complainants of ₹12.70 lakh on the pretext of providing government jobs.

In a separate case, Sahil Bhagat, son of Vijay Kumar and a resident of 222 Shaheed Bharat Singh Nagar, Sujanpur (Pathankot), along with others, has been booked for defrauding seven complainants from Bishnah (Jammu) and Swankha (Samba) of ₹36.89 lakh. The accused allegedly promised to send them abroad on work visas and even issued fake visas, purportedly for Italy and Australia.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Crime Jammu, Benam Tosh, confirmed that five FIRs—No. 39, 40, 41, 42, and 43 of 2025—have been registered at Police Station EOW, Crime Branch Jammu, and investigations are currently underway.