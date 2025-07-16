Conor McGregor is back in the headlines, this time for all the wrong reasons. Rapper Azealia Banks has accused the UFC fighter of sending her unsolicited, explicit images without her consent. Azealia Banks made the shocking claim on social media, posting screenshots of what she alleges are direct messages from McGregor, including two X-rated photos.

According to Azealia Banks, one of the images shows McGregor lifting weights with his genitals exposed, accompanied by the caption "Lifting weights." The second image allegedly came with a threatening message: "Don't be a rat, cos all rats get caught."

In a now-viral post, Azealia Banks wrote, "How you gonna send a b---h some crooked dick pics then threaten her not to tell. @TheNotoriousMMA nig** do you know who the f**k I am? This is HARAM."

No me and Conor McGregor have been sending each other unsolicited nudes since 2016. LOL — Azealia Banks (@azealiaslacewig) July 14, 2025

She also attached two full-frontal mirror selfies of McGregor and continued, "Like how are you really going to sexually harass me with the potato farmer d--k then threaten me not to tell???? Honey... ain't you trying to be the president of Ireland? What is it giving, fam? Use some f***ing sunscreen, damn."

Netizens were left stunned by the accusations and quickly took to social media to react.

One user commented, "Report Conor to the police, he's violating The Online Safety Act 2023, which carries a fine or prison time, plus placement on the register."

Another quipped, "Conor McGregor's falloff has been generational."

A third posted, "Wasn't expecting to see Conor McGregor d--k pics on this fine Monday morning."

And one more added, "Why is he lifting weights with his d--k? WTF is going on?"

Controversies surrounding McGregor

This scandal comes just days after McGregor was photographed kissing a swimsuit-clad woman on a Florida beach, who was notably not his long-time fiancée, Dee Devlin.

As reported by The Sun, the 36-year-old Irish MMA fighter was spotted getting cosy with an unidentified brunette in Fort Lauderdale. The pair were seen in towels, holding hands, and spending hours together, seemingly unbothered by nearby beachgoers.

Conor McGregor caught Cheating and leaked all under 24 hours ? pic.twitter.com/UM4QALr65x — Saturday Nite MMA (@SaturdayNiteMMA) July 14, 2025

McGregor has been engaged to Devlin since 2020, and the couple share four children. Despite frequent public displays of affection and a seemingly united front on social media, McGregor has long courted controversy. In 2023, he was found liable in a civil trial for assaulting a woman and was ordered to pay over £200,000 in damages.

The former UFC champion has not fought since 2021. In recent months, his name has been linked more to controversies than to sports.

Conor McGregor's net worth

Conor McGregor's net worth in 2025 is estimated at $200 million, though recent legal troubles and lost endorsements could affect his future income.

So far, McGregor has not issued any public response to Azealia Banks' allegations.