As both central and J&K leadership of the Congress stepped up attacks on him for "betraying" the party at a crucial time, former Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad started exposing local party leaders to embarrass the grand-old-party at the national level.

Interacting with a national TV channel Ghulam Nabi Azad targeted the newly appointed president of the Jammu and Kashmir Congress Vikar Rasool Wani. Azad rather exposed Vikar Rasool for encouraging him to snap relations with Congress and form a regional party in Jammu and Kashmir to provide an alternative.

"What to say of others even newly appointed J&K Congress chief was first among all who asked me to quit the party and formed a regional party to provide an alternative in Jammu and Kashmir", Azad said and pointed out that many leaders claiming themselves as loyal to the Congress leadership were in touch with him.

"Resigning from Congress is not my own decision. All my colleagues, who have quitted the party, were part and parcel of the discussions which were going on for the last some months", Azad said and revealed that Vikar Rasool was among those who were part of these discussions.

"Vikar Rasool Wani was the most vocal among all leaders who were asking to quit the Congress and form a new party," Azad while exposing Vikar Rasool Wani.

Taking a dig at Wani for attacking him, Azad said that Vikar Rasool was ready to quit Congress much before but after he was made PCC chief he (Wani) started attacking him (Azad).

Notably, it was all due to recommendations of Azad that Vikar Rasool Wani was appointed as J&K Congress Committee chief despite opposition by the rival faction headed by former PCC president Ghulam Ahmed Mir.

Vikar Rasool is Azad's disciple-turned-foe

Before he was appointed J&K Congress Committee chief, Vikar Rasool was considered a staunch supporter of Ghulam Nabi Azad. He was part of the dissident group which was boycotting official functions for the last two years.

After Azad quit Congress, Vikar Rasool Wani has started attacking his former mentor. Wani has launched an offensive against his former mentor. Wani has accused Ghulam Nabi Azad of playing "immoral politics"

Wani, who was always seen as being close to Azad in the J&K Congress, said betraying the Congress after 50 years was playing immoral politics. He accused Azad of never giving him any idea about parting ways with Congress.