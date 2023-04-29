Cornering National Conference (NC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for hoodwinking gullible masses in the name of restoring Article 370, former Chief Minister and chairman of newly floated Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) Ghulam Nabi Azad on Saturday said that he was the only member who opposed abrogation of this article in the Parliament.

Countering the allegation of Kashmir-centric parties for maintaining silence on the demand of restoring the pre-August 5, 2019 position in J&K, Azad said that his stand on Article 370 is clear and firm.

"I was the only representative in the Parliament from Jammu and Kashmir who strongly opposed its abrogation", Azad while addressing a gathering in south Kashmir's Shopian district.

Azad's statement is a direct attack on the Peoples' Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) because representatives of two main constituents of this alliance namely NC and PDP were present in the Parliament on August 5, 2019.

Azad made it clear that instead of opposition to the abrogation of Article 370 in the Parliament, both parties are trying to give statements just to befool the people for petty political gains.

Earlier Azad said that restoration of Article 370 is not possible

Ghulam Nabi Azad earlier publically made it clear that the chances of the restoration of Article 370 were bleak. He said that restoring Article 370 in the present political scenario was not possible.

"I will not mislead the people over the issue of Article 370 as only a government with a two-thirds majority in Parliament can ensure the restoration of this article", Azad had stated in said in a public rally in Kashmir.

"I know what can and cannot be done. I or the Congress party or three regional parties cannot give you back Article 370, neither can TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, or DMK or NCP chief Sharad Pawar," Azad said.

Azad made it clear that he would not mislead the people by raising the demand for the restoration of Article 370 because in the prevailing political scenario in the country, it was not possible to get back this Article.

I will never deceive people of J&K

Azad assured that he will never deceive the people of Jammu and Kashmir and will work in triple shifts to ensure the infrastructure in Union Territory is built at par with modern cities and towns if elected to power.

Azad lamented other political parties for cheating people and making false promises that they never fulfilled. "I assure you whatever I say I will deliver on that unlike political parties who promised sky and delivered nothing on the ground," he said.

Azad said that there has been a trend in the past that local legislatures would visit their constituencies and seek votes from people while making promises but would never return to his people until the next election arrived.

"My party has a discipline and I have instructed all my leaders to stay connected with their own people and ensure they are not suffering for genuine issues," he said. He reminded people of his era as Chief minister of erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state and said it was during his tenure that Shopian was granted the status of the district.