The war of words between the National Conference and the Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) has intensified as former Chief Minister and veteran politician Dr. Farooq Abdullah hit back at Ghulam Nabi Azad for his "absurd" statement.

Referring to Ghulam Nabi Azad's disclosure that the Abdullahs used to seek meetings with central leaders during the night, Dr. Farooq Abdullah said, "I never expected such an irresponsible and absurd statement from a leader of a stature like Ghulam Nabi Azad".

"Unfortunately, Azad stoops so low so he is giving such irresponsible statements," he said.

Azad got frustrated after his experiment failed

Enraged over the statement of former Congress leader, Dr. Farooq Abdullah said that Ghulam Nabi Azad got frustrated after his experiment of forming a political party badly failed.

Dr. Abdullah said that Azad was exposed among the masses because his party failed to get any response from the public.

"Azad is giving irresponsible statements due to frustration", he said and added that people were not taking Azad seriously.

Notably, former Congress and ex-Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Ghulam Nabi Azad floated his political party on September 26, 2022, after snapping his 50-year-long relations with the Congress Party on August 26, 2022.

Azad can not be loyal to anyone

Mincing no words in attacking Azad, Dr. Abdullah said that a man (Azad) who betrayed the Congress party can not be loyal to anybody.

"It was the Congress party that gave everything to Azad who was a grassroots worker of the party.

The Congress party gave all important positions including ministerial berths and positions in the party", he said and recalled that Azad was a member of the late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's "Kitchen Cabinet".

"It was Sonia Gandhi, who made Ghulam Nabi Azad as Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha", he said and added that a man who was not loyal to the party can not be loyal to anybody.

Dr. Abdullah said that Ghulam Nabi Azad was desperate to become a Rajya Sabha member again but when he was denied the seat he left the party that gave him everything.

What Azad said about Abdullahs?

Ghulam Nabi Azad on February 19 said that "Abdullahs" used to seek meetings with central leadership during the night.

Reacting to reports regarding Omar Abdullah's attempt to form a coalition government with BJP after the 2014 assembly elections in the erstwhile state of J&K, Azad admitted that the National Conference leadership was in negotiations with the BJP government at the center to stitch an alliance.

Talking to a TV channel, Azad said there are reports that "Abdullahs," while referring to Dr. Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah, used to seek time for meetings with the central government during night time.

Why are Abdullahs silent on Rana's allegations?, asks DPAP

Joining the war of words, chief spokesperson DPAP Salman Nizami has brought to light revelations regarding the NC's potential alliance with the BJP, echoing the silence surrounding key figures like Davinder Rana and Farooq Abdullah's statements.

Nizami questioned the silence surrounding former political advisor Omar Abdullah Davinder Rana's claim that NC sought an alliance with BJP post Article 370 revocation.

Nizami referenced Farooq Abdullah's statement declaring "Our doors are open for BJP," which adds to the ambiguity surrounding NC's political stance.