Twitter is a funny place as old tweets can resurface anytime to haunt one, and Ayushmann Khurrana may have realised it now as one of his not-so-good tweets on Kareena Kapoor Khan from 2011 is doing the rounds on the micro-blogging site.

Apparently, Ayushmann had tweeted in 2011 mocking Kareena and her father, Randhir Kapoor's acting skills. Although the concerned tweet has been deleted now, screenshot of the same is being shared with criticising words from Kareena's fans.

The particular tweet read, "Kareena got her over-acting skills from papa Randhir #justdiscovered [sic]". This tweet from the actor did not go down well with Bebo's fans, who are slamming Ayushmann left, right and centre.

"You got more attention for your 7 year old tweet about Kareena than you could ever get for AndhaDhun and Badhaai Ho. Congratulations @ayushmannk [sic]," wrote one Twitter user.

"I'd have totally dragged @ayushmannk for his 7 year old tweet had he not been going through stuff in his personal life. But maybe he should borrow some expressions from Kareena or else he will keep getting overshadowed by his co-stars (Rajkumar in BKB and Surekha Sikri Badhaai Ho [sic]," said another.

There are many such tweets targeting the young actor for his 7-year-old tweet on Kareena.

wtf Ayushmann , dig at kareena kapoor & her father too ? like never before ? actors before fame, used to drag celebrities ? ? if only they remembered to delete dirty laundries earlier. ☻ pic.twitter.com/KGpBrT6bkT — 13 days to #Deepveershadi? (@KingOfHearts_RS) November 1, 2018

I'd have totally dragged @ayushmannk for his 7 year old tweet had he not been going through stuff in his personal life. But maybe he should borrow some expressions from Kareena or else he will keep getting overshadowed by his co-stars (Rajkumar in BKB and Surekha Sikri Badhaai Ho — Ciara (@Ciara2460) October 31, 2018

I mean if I was a famous person I'd delete everything objectionable or just get a new account. And here he was tweeting god knows what about porn, sunny, and Kareena and he's carefree waah ???? — Celeste (@SmotheredLight) October 31, 2018

That Kareena tweet is gone. He deleted it lolol. — Lady Bird ? (@DP_Obsessed) October 31, 2018

Skjlhjjljlkkl nobody can drag Ayushmann for this! Who among us hasn't accused Kareena of over acting at some point in her career? (Even if we aren't acquainted with Randhir's alleged hamming ?) pic.twitter.com/Ula6NoDIlD — Dinah Laurel Lance (@LordPotter4eva) October 31, 2018

A similar incident had happened recently with Aayush Sharma, who made his debut with Love Yatri. His old and highly malicious tweets on popular personalities like Anushka Sharma, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Rahul Gandhi and even his brother-in-law Salman Khan had resurfaced, causing major embarrassment for the newcomer.

His wife Arpita Khan Sharma had attempted damage control tweeting that Aayush's account was hacked, but netizens weres smart enough to point out that the tweets are old, and hence it was not a case of hacking.