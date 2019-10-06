Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan are going to be seen together in Shoojit Sircar's next movie titled Gulabo Sitabo. While it is a great opportunity for him to share screen space with the megastar, Ayushmann is not happy the way his first film with Big B happened.

According to reports, Ayushmann and Amitabh's characters in the film are supposed to have constant arguments and fights. The young actor was not comfortable to be so aggressive with the senior star, but eventually he did the job as the director insisted.

Apparently, Ayushmann did not want to start an association with Bachchan with such negative characters.

"This wasn't the way Ayushmann wanted to start his onscreen association with Bachchan. In Gulabo Sitabo, Ayushmann has to say some really rude things to Bachchan, who had to assure Ayushmann it was fine," The Asian Age quoted a source as saying.

Ayushmann himself confirmed the news, and added that it was not an easy thing to do for him. "It wasn't easy. Bachchan sahab and I have to fight throughout the film, but he's such a professional. Truly a source of inspiration," the publication quoted the actor as saying.

Ayushmann has been on cloud nine as all his back to back films did phenomenal business at the box office. The actor has been receiving immense appreciation for his performances in Badhaai Ho, Andhadhun and most recently Dream Girl.