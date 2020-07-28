Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has mourned the death of action director Parvez Khan, who passed away after a massive heart attack on Monday at the age of 55.

The late Khan had worked with Ayushmann on the action sequences of the 2018 release Andhadhun. Ayushmann says it was Parvez Khan, who introduced him to action. "I had never performed an action stunt before 'Andhadhun'. Parvez bhai introduced me to action as I managed to pull off an action sequence in 'Andhadhun', and that too without safety mats!" Ayushmann recalled.

Recounting the experience, Ayushmann said,"In a chase sequence, I'm seen jumping off the first floor. Although Parvez bhai trained me and we rehearsed with safety mats, he said he was confident that I would pull this off without the mats in the final take! He said I could do it and he trusted me."

The actor, whose career is on a high after eight back-to-back hits, added that he was excited but also apprehensive, and Khan was a genius who put him at ease. "His skill set was so strong that he taught me every possible step to land perfectly, and I did!" Ayushmann Khurrana said.

Parvez Khan contributed to stunt work in films such as Andhadhun, Badlapur, Bullett Raja, Fukrey, Ra One, Vishwaroopam, Vishwaroopam 2, Dev D, Gangster, Sehar, Ab Tak Chhappan, The Legend Of Bhagat Singh, Soldier, and Mr And Mrs Khiladi. The late action director's upcoming project is Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Dibakar Banerjee's film starring Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor.

Ayushmann feels Khan's death is a massive loss for Bollywood. "His death is a big loss to the industry and for me. It's huge for me personally because for me he will always be my action master. I'm praying for him and his entire family," said the actor.