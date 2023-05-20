Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti's father passed away on May 19. An astrologer, P Khurana breathed his last at Fortis hospital after battling heart ailments. Few pictures of the family present during the last rites have now surfaced on social media. Ayushmann and Aparshakti were seen giving shoulder to their father's bier.

Official statement

"It's with our deep sadness to inform that Ayushmann and Aparshakti Khurana's father, Astrologer P Khurana passed away this morning at 10:30am in Mohali, owing to a prolonged incurable ailment. We are indebted for all your prayers and support during this time of personal loss," a statement from the family read.

Bollywood offers condolence

"Deepest condolences to @ayushmannk for his loss. Parents are parents and their loss is always felt on the deepest level," Kajol wrote. "My thoughts and prayers to @ayushmannk and family. Wishing strength and solace during this difficult time. Shanti," Ajay Devgn wrote. Many more celebs expressed their condolences to Ayushmann and family.

Ayushmann had revealed that it was his father who had predicted his Bollywood journey and also his struggles. He had also said that his father had told him to change his name's spelling to bring more good vibes towards him. The actor always maintained that his wife and father were his biggest cheerleaders.

Ayushmann's bond with father

The Andhadhun actor had revealed that his father was the happiest when he won the National Award. "My father was almost choking on the phone when we spoke, after hearing the news. He was so overwhelmed that he could not talk properly. I feel it was even more overwhelming for him than me," he said in an interview.