Ayushmann Khuranna and his Anek team are working round the clock with back-to-back promotional events. The film, with the tagline "Jeetega Kaun?.. Hindustan" is all set to hit the screens on May 27. As a part of promotions, the actor is now trying his hands-on stand-up comedy along with popular comedian Harsh Gujral.

In the show, Ayushmann will be seen cracking the audience with his impeccable sense of humour. The show focuses on breaking stereotypes, which is a common issue faced across communities in India.

During the conversation, the actor emphasises the idea of society as a whole being a place for diverse communities to live, foster, and grow together and leave behind the stereotypes based on language, regions etc. The comic duo were on point with their comic timing and were quick to bring up the nuances from regular life while making it easy for the audience to connect with them.

"Jeetega Kaun?.. Hindustan"

Directed by Anubhav Sinha, the film is jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Benaras Mediaworks. The duo previously worked on the critical acclaimed Article 15, which has been remade in several other languages.

Set in Nagaland, Ayushmann will be seen as an undercover agent who is assigned the task of restoring peace between separatists and the Government. "It's based on a topic that's probably been less spoken of in the county. It re-emphasises the fact that despite being different in our cultures, traditions, and languages, India can rise above and win as a country. Despite all the challenges that came our way, whether it was shooting in difficult terrain or filming during the pandemic, we powered through. I feel a great sense of pride and triumph that we've accomplished everything we set out to with this film," Sinha said in a statement.

Touted to be a political thriller set in North East India, the film also stars J.D. Chakravarthy, Andrea Kevichüsa, Manoj Pahwa and Kumud Mishra in prominent roles. The film is likely to touch on the conflicts in the North-East part of the country and the racism faced by its residents.